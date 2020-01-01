Asamoah Gyan: Former Sunderland forward unperturbed by Ghana captaincy shakeup

The veteran striker believes he still has a lot to offer the Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan's business manager Samuel Anim Addo has stated the striker is not disturbed by his snub from the national team's new captaincy ranks.

On advice of new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced a three-man leadership team to steer the affairs of the four-time African champions on Sunday.

attacker Andre Ayew maintained his place as main skipper but Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has taken over from Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah as first vice-captain, while -based goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been named as second vice-captain.

Gyan, a former main captain of the Black Stars, held the role of 'general captain' - a position usually occupied by a senior member of the squad - until Sunday when the new order was announced.

The general captaincy role was not included in the new list of leadership positions in the national team.

"Asamoah Gyan has held successful meetings with the Black Stars Management Committee," Anim Addo told Nhyra FM.

"The Asamoah Gyan camp has never liked the idea of the ‘general captain’. There was no way he was going to wear the armband when he isn’t the [main] captain anymore.

"Due to his love for , he returned to play for the team on the request of the president [of Ghana] and other top officials even when he announced his retirement [from international duty last year]."

At 34, Gyan is unarguably in the twilight of his career, with many calling for him to quit the game altogether, or at least, bow out from international football.

Currently without a club since leaving side earlier this year, the striker made his Ghana debut in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003.

He has gone on to become Ghana's most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having made 109 appearances and scored 51 goals.

"Gyan believes he is a role model for most of the players, regardless his role in the national team," Anim Addo added.

"At any point in time, he is willing to give his brotherly support to any leader present and is only interested in serving Ghana in any capacity.

"This [new leadership hierarchy] is the best decision taken by CK Akunnor."

Gyan last played for Ghana at the 2019 in where the Black Stars suffered a disappointing Round of 16 elimination.

Before the tournament, the West Africans were engulfed in controversy as the striker sensationally announced retirement from international duty a month to kick-off over displeasure of being stripped of the main Ghana captaincy position and being handed the more advisory general captain role instead.

He later rescinded his decision and joined the Black Stars for the tournament after a plea from Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.