AS Roma midfielder Diawara tests positive for coronavirus after Guinea duty

The 23-year-old disclosed his health status after returning from his national team camp in Portugal

AS midfielder Amadou Diawara has confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus after returning from national team duty with Guinea.

On Monday, the 23-year-old was made to undergo a swab test upon his return from the Syli Nationale camp in and he becomes the fifth player in Paulo Fonseca's team to contract Covid-19 after Bruno Peres, Carles Perez, Justin Kluivert and Antonio Mirante.

He has been forced to go into isolation immediately but he assured that he is doing well to recover.

Diawara has played two matches so far this campaign and will most likely miss Sunday's match against Benevento.

“Hello everyone, this morning I carried out the return swab from the national team, unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19," Diawara wrote on Instagram.

“I want to reassure all the people who know me, luckily I feel fine, but obviously I will have to respect the quarantine period. I hope to be back at the coach's disposal as soon as possible!"

The scheduled international friendly match between Guinea and the Gambia for Tuesday was called off after Didier Six's squad was delpeted with injuries and positive coronavirus result.

According to reports, midfielder Naby Keita alongside winger Francois Kamano, goalkeeper Ibrahima Kone, Moreirense midfielder Ibrahima Camara and Sochaux defender Florentin Pogba are the five players who tested positive for the virus in Guinea camp.