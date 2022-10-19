Arzani dazzles in A-League Men to make late push for Socceroos World Cup spot

The versatile attacker has not given up hopes of making the squad for the upcoming World Cup just yet

Just as he did before the 2018 World Cup, Daniel Arzani is once again lighting up the A-League Men (ALM) at just the right time.

A lot has happened to the Australian attacker over the past four years with an ACL injury hampering his move to Europe and seeing him drop out of Socceroos contention having starred off the bench in Russia.

In need of regular game time, Arzani decided to return to the ALM with Macarthur and has already picked up silverware after winning the Australia Cup earlier this month.

The 23-year-old looks full of confidence again and put in a start showing on Sunday in a 2-0 win against Adelaide United in the league.

Arzani scored the first, set up the second after a brilliant run and almost bagged up a double via a fine free-kick.

It was a performance that would have no doubt caught the eye of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Australia's attack has often lacked an x-factor in recent years and Arzani is showing signs he may able to provide that in Qatar.

The Aussie seems to be savouring the chance to play regularly once again and has lost none of the silky skills that saw his career take-off in the first place.

“It was an incredible feeling after being in and out of teams for so long,” Arzani said on Paramount+ after the Adelaide game.

“It’s finally all coming together for me back home. Loving my football again.

"Tonight I came and showed what I can do again and prove to the gaffer I should be playing week in, week out."

Arzani now needs to ensure his showing against the Reds wasn't a one-off if he is to force himself back into Socceroos contention.

Macarthur coach Dwight Yorke criticised Arzani's performance last weekend in a 0-0 draw with Brisbane Roar but feels his match against Adelaide was a step in the right direction.

"I'm a little bit happier, I have to be honest. What we saw of Arzani we need it more from him," Yorke said in his post-match press conference.

"We know that he needs game time and he's getting that here, but we need him to come to the party. We need him to show what we know he's capable of doing.

"Today we saw some of that but there's more to come and it's a step in the right direction where he's concerned.

"I think overall he would be pleased but he knows and we know from working with the individual on a daily basis how good he can be so hopefully there is more to come."

If Arzani can continue lighting up the league over the next few weeks, the Socceroos may have a hard time not bringing him along for another World Cup.

