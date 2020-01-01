Arteta responds to claims of Arsenal interest in Shakhtar ace Matviyenko

The Spanish coach has admitted that the Gunners are short on options at the back and could still strengthen before the winter transfer deadline

head coach Mikel Arteta has insisted he is still "50-50" on signing any new players this month, amid rumours the club have launched a bid for star Mykola Matviyenko.

With Calum Chambers set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during a defeat to on December 29, the Gunners are currently lacking strength in depth at the back.

Arsenal's 2019-20 campaign has been undermined by defensive errors to date, with 34 goals conceded in their opening 24 fixtures - the second-highest tally in the top half of the Premier League.

Arteta's men currently sit 10th in the table, and face an uphill battle to qualify for next season's , having already fallen 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Club legend Charlie Nicholas is among those calling for extra reinforcements, with it his belief that David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi are too unreliable in the heart of the defence.

It is believed that Shakhtar centre-back Matviyenko is top of Arsenal's list of targets, and they have reportedly already tabled a bid for the 23-year-old, who is currently valued at around £30 million ($39m).

However, when asked to address the Ukrainian's possible arrival at Emirates Stadium during a press conference on Friday, Arteta refused to be drawn on any ongoing speculation.

"I’m not going to be discussing any links publicly," he said. "It’s true that at the back we’ve been short but there are other positions.

"At the moment I am 50-50 [on anyone coming in]."

Goal has learned that loanee Dani Ceballos is looking for a move away from Arsenal this month, having grown frustrated with a lack of playing time under Arteta.

Ceballos was an unused substitute during fixtures against , , and Chelsea, with Mesut Ozil currently being favoured in a creative role in the starting XI.

Arteta claims to be in the dark about the international's potential departure, but does have doubts over his fitness levels.

"I had a conversation with Dani," he said. "I heard about those things, but I have nothing to comment. He needs to get back to fitness and fight for his place."

Speaking ahead of their fourth-round clash at Bournemouth on Monday, Arteta went on to assess how much Arsenal have progressed since he inherited the managerial reigns over the Christmas period.

Article continues below

"A lot of things that I wanted to implement, not just with the players but around the club in terms of the culture, I’m seeing very good signs in progress," he added.

"A lot of things about our way of playing and style, even if the circumstances in some of the games have made it a little more difficult than expected.

"In general, I can see the direction towards what I wanted a month ago."