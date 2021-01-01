Arteta offers Saka injury update after Arsenal star limps out of Tottenham clash

The Spaniard has confirmed that the England international midfielder has suffered a hamstring problem

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the Gunners star failed to emerge for the second half in the north London derby.

Saka managed only the opening 45 minutes of the encounter, which Arsenal won 2-1, before being replaced by Nicolas Pepe.

As one of the Gunners’ outstanding players over the course of the last year, there has naturally been some concern over his condition.

What did Arteta say?

“We don't know. He was feeling his hamstring, so we will monitor that,” he said after the game.

Saka previously missed a Europa League trip to Molde with a hamstring issue but was back the following weekend.

How important to Arsenal is Saka?

Saka has played 34 matches for Arsenal this season, scoring six goals and laying on a further seven. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Pepe have scored more.

He has missed only nine games in all competitions.

What’s next for Arsenal?

Arsenal face a defining few matches in their campaign over the coming weeks, and they will hope that Saka’s injury does not prove significantly serious to keep him out of many of these fixtures.

Next up is a home Europa League encounter against Olympiacos, with Arsenal holding a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Greece.

Article continues below

Following that, Arsenal make the short trip to West Ham next Sunday before the international break, which they hope will allow Saka sufficient time to recover to face Liverpool at the Emirates on April 3.

The Gunners presently find themselves 10th in the Premier League table, with their priority the Europa League given their chances of finishing in the top four are slim.

Further reading