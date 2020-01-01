Arsenal’s Saka makes Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Anglo-Nigerian has been adjudged one of the best players in the English top-flight in the week under review

legend Alan Shearer has included star Bukayo Saka in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The Anglo-Nigerian delivered a spectacular performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The 18-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in the encounter with a brilliant finish to help the Gunners clinch a 2-0 victory and keep their hopes of playing in Europe next season alive.

Following the eye-catching performance, Saka has been named as one of the standout players in the English top-flight in the week under review while his coach Mikel Arteta has been adjudged as the best manager.

The versatile player was promoted to the senior team after signing his first professional contract following his convincing showing in the Gunners’ youth setup.

Saka has since been impressive and was recently handed a new long-term contract to ward off suitors who have been jostling for his signature.

The forward, who has also played as a full-back for the Emirates Stadium outfit this season, has made 34 appearances across all competitions, including 22 in the Premier League.

In February, the young defender was named the club’s player of the month and he is currently in the running for the June award as well.

Saka’s solid defensive performance and fine showing upfront are instrumental to the Gunners’ current seventh position on the English top-flight.

The versatile player has featured for youth teams but he is still eligible to play for , where his parents hail from.

He will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when Arsenal take on , who would be expected to parade Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, on Tuesday evening.