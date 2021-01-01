‘I told my friends to pray for me to score’ – Arsenal’s Elneny reveals after breaking Premier League duck

The Egypt midfielder ended his long wait for a goal in the English top-flight with the opening strike in Sunday's game at St. James' Park

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny said he has been dreaming and thinking about breaking his Premier League duck before Sunday’s breakthrough against Newcastle United.

Elneny scored his maiden league goal in England on his 66th appearance as the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 away win at Newcastle.

The 28-year-old has a goal already in the Uefa Champions League for the Gunners and he has scored three goals as well in the Uefa Europa League since he moved to the Emirates Stadium from Swiss Super League club Basel in January 2016.

He revealed how special the goal was for him after requesting prayer interventions from his friends.

“I was dreaming about it and I was really thinking so much about wanting to score in the Premier League. I've scored in the Champions League, the Europa League but not in the Premier League,” Elneny told the club website.

“This competition is really special for me and I keep always asking my friends to pray for me to score in the Premier League. Today when I scored I was really happy about the goal, but I am happier to take three points.”

Sunday's result at St James' Park ended the Gunners' run of back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and Europa League.

Last Thursday, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash but Elneny believes their return to winning ways would boost their confidence ahead of the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

“We needed these three points before Thursday's game. We know how important this game is for us. Today we'll take three points away from home, and the way we played today, that will give us confidence and momentum to go to Thursday and then to play the way we wanted,” he continued.

“I think today was something to give us more confidence, how to play and win 2-0 away from home.

"Now we have cleared this one and we can focus on Thursday. I think everyone knows how important the game is for us.

"We're all ready for it, we're going to fight and we're going to give everything to make sure we go to the final.”