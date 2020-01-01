‘Arsenal can’t be trusted to deliver under pressure’ – Campbell questions top-four credentials

The former Gunners striker believes the north London giants remain too inconsistent to force their way into contention for Champions League spots

cannot be trusted to “rise to the occasion” in an ongoing bid to secure qualification, says Kevin Campbell, with Mikel Arteta’s side considered to be too inconsistent.

There have been signs of improvement from the Gunners over recent weeks, with a change in the dugout making the desired impact.

Having taken the decision to part with Unai Emery, former club captain Arteta has plugged a few defensive leaks and made the north London giants tougher to break down.

Premier League victories have remained in short supply, though, while a disappointing exit from the Europa League has been suffered at the last-32 stage.

Failings in continental competition mean that domestic action offers the only route to tangible success for Arsenal this season.

They have progressed through to the quarter-finals of the , with silverware up for grabs there, but remain 10th in the English top-flight with time running out on a possible late surge up the standings.

Campbell is not expecting a thrilling fight to the finish, with the former Gunners striker telling AFTV: “Do you trust Arsenal? Because I’ll be honest, I don’t.

“It’s not negativity, it’s what I see.

“Let’s be honest, it’s what’s been going on for far too long. They’re not consistent.

“When the pressure’s on, they can’t rise to the occasion.

“I’d love to be proven wrong, I’d be the first one singing their praises, but I just don’t see it.

“Can they do it? Yes, they’ve got the ability. But the trust? It just isn’t there.”

Arteta is trying to stay upbeat in efforts to make Arsenal upwardly mobile once more, but they are eight points adrift of the top four at present, with only 11 games left to take in.

The first of those will be a derby date with London rivals West Ham on Saturday, with success in that contest considered to be imperative.

Arteta has said of the Gunners’ bid to chase down fourth place: “Beat West Ham on Saturday and we are closer, that’s all I’m thinking because a few weeks ago it looked impossible.

“We go game by game, that’s the only aim, start grabbing three points and we will have a chance in the last few games of the season.”