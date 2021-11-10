Arsenal youngester Folarin Balogun has been advised to seek a temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium by his England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley, who believes the forward has a chance to shine this week with his country.

Balogun, 20, joined Arsenal at 8 years old but has found first-team opportunities scant at his boyhood club.

He has only featured three times for the Gunners in all competitions this season and Carsley wants him playing more regularly in order to develop his obvious talent.

What has been said?

"I think it would be fair to say that a lot of the clubs in Europe would be aware of Flo's qualities and if anything he has just got to keep proving it to himself," Carsley told reporters on Wednesday ahead of England's Euro 2023 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

"He is the only person he's got to impress and look himself in the mirror. He's got outstanding ability, attributes and workrate and he is a player that people look forward to seeing."

A chance to shine with the Young Lions

Balogun will have the opportunity to show his ability in England colours, after Carsley confirmed he would be among his first XI for Thursday's qualifier.

"I had a conversation with Flo a week ago to tell him that he was going to start, he was going to be our No9 and that to make sure that he was fully focused when he came in," the manager added.

"I wanted him to have that chance that to mentally prepare that he was going to be our No9 and our one that we're looking at to score goals.

"I've seen that this week in training, I can see the focus he's had and he's relished that chance. It's down to him now, Rhian [Brewster] getting sent off.

"I like Rhian and we'll keep giving him opportunities but we want competition for places and we want the lads to push each other and Flo is definitely capable of doing that."

