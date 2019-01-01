Arsenal rebel Koscielny sent legacy warning by Wright as agent input is slammed

The former Gunners striker is disappointed to see a man who has given nine years of loyal service to the club trying to force a summer move elsewhere

Laurent Koscielny’s decision to defy the wishes of and push for a summer move is damaging his legacy at the club, claims Ian Wright.

A long-serving defender, who has spent nine years in north London, has opted against joining the Gunners for pre-season in the United States.

He has refused to travel and requested that he be released in order to complete a switch to one of the sides showing interest in his native .

Koscielny’s current contract at Emirates Stadium is due to run until 2020.

Completing that agreement would take him to a decade of service and Wright believes that the 33-year-old is doing himself no favours in the eyes of fans who have supported him for so long.

The Arsenal legend said on his personal YouTube channel, with the input of agents being questioned: "He's given us unbelievable service, we've seen him play through pain and build a legacy and legendary status he deserves.

"It's the time in the season where everybody is meant to be together. We are in for a tough season, a transitional period, we need a lot of catching up.

"For our captain to refuse to go on a pre-season tour after nine years of unbelievable service, to destroy your legacy a little by refusing to play for a club is something that is baffling me.

"Why Laurent? Who are your advisers and what are they saying to you?

"I am so disappointed in your decision to do this at this time, if your agent sees this, and I hope they do, shame on you, shame on you, for doing this to him and convincing him. No way you can tell me he will come up with this on his own.

"You're the one we chose as our captain, our leader, and now we're going into pre-season with our captain refusing to go on the tour.

"This is something I cannot get my head around and I pray to god it can be resolved sooner rather than later.

"It doesn't set a good example, Arsenal need to do something quick and disciplinary. I love you Laurent but this is a poor decision."

Koscielny joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010 and has taken in over 350 appearances for the club.