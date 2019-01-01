Arsenal on worst home run for 60 years after late Chelsea collapse

The Gunners surrendered a first-half lead to lose 2-1 to their city rivals, leaving them just six points above the relegation zone

are on their worst run of form at home in 60 years after suffering a 2-1 defeat to on Sunday.

The Gunners had suffered home defeats to , and heading into the clash against their London rivals.

Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Mikel Arteta's team a half-time lead at the Emirates Stadium, the Blues fought back to dominate the second period and reverse the scoreline.

Jorginho pulled Frank Lampard's team level 83 minutes into the match, capitalising on a Bernd Leno error to allow the midfielder to knock it into the net.

Four minutes later, Tammy Abraham led a Chelsea counterattack, rounding it off by firing past the German goalkeeper to seal the three points for Chelsea.

It is the first time Arsenal have lost four games in a row at home in all competitions since 1959.

1959 - Arsenal have lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions for the first time since December 1959. Collapse. pic.twitter.com/bCut4d8JCh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 29 december 2019

From November 14 to December 26 that year, the north London outfit lost four consecutive matches in their own stadium, going down against West Ham, , and Luton Town.

Under manager George Swindin, they finished 13th in the table in the 1959-60 campaign and crashed out of the in the third round, losing to in the third replay.

After 20 matches this term, Arsenal are 12th in the Premier League and without a win since they beat West Ham away 3-1 earlier this month. They are just six points above the relegation zone and 11 points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final qualifying spot.

Article continues below

Sunday's clash was their second since Arteta was appointed as the permanent successor to Unai Emery, who was sacked on November 29 following the Europa Leauge loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arteta's tenure started with a 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day, where Aubameyang struck in the second-half to cancel out Dan Gosling's goal in the first period.

Next up for the north London outfit is a home game against on New Year’s Day before they host in the third round of the FA Cup.