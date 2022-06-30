Arsenal-linked Morata returns to Atletico Madrid as Juventus decide against signing striker outright

The former Chelsea striker can be expected to generate plenty of speculation this summer as his time in Italy comes to a close

Alvaro Morata, who has generated talk of interest from Arsenal during the current transfer window, may be hitting the open market this summer as Juventus have decided against snapping him up on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old Spain international striker has spent the last two seasons in Turin on loan from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

He has hit 32 goals for the Bianconeri during a second spell on their books, having previously spent two years with them between 2014 and 2016, but is now heading back to his parent club at Wanda Metropolitano.

What did Morata achieve with Juventus?

The Bianconeri have said of a departing in a message on their official website: “Alvaro Morata's adventure at Juventus has come to an end. The Spanish forward, on loan from Atletico Madrid over the last two seasons, leaves the Bianconeri for the second time and returns to the ranks of the Colchoneros.

“The bond between Alvaro and Juve was first born in 2014 and led to two league titles, two Italian Cups and an Italian Super Cup, as well as the journey to the final of the Champions League in Berlin in 2015. Such a solid relationship could not break when their roads first parted on June 21, 2016.

“So, four years later, Alvaro's second adventure with Juventus began when instead of a boy with his future to write, it was a man with plenty of experience on his shoulders that returned to Turin, ready to embrace a past that had never really been forgotten and to live other unforgettable moments.

“The first season of his second spell at Juve ended with twenty goals in all competitions to his name and two other winners' medals, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, to add to his hoard.

“Alvaro has given his all in every single match, in every training session, with the will to help the team at any time, also this year, when he scored another twelve goals, for a total of fifty-nine in the shirt of Juventus. His last goal was one to remember, a fine finish at the Allianz Stadium against Lazio on May 16 in his last appearance with the black and white shirt.

“Good luck in your future, Alvaro. And thanks for everything!”

What is next for Morata?

Morata still has a year left to run on his contract at Atletico Madrid and could be absorbed back into the fold there, with the Rojiblancos allowing Luis Suarez to leave as a free agent this summer while no permanent agreement has been put in place with Barcelona for World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

The experienced frontman has, however, generated plenty of transfer gossip – with much of that seeing the former Chelsea star linked with a return to England.

As well as bidding farewell to Morata, Juve have also confirmed that Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi have departed the club as free agents after reaching the end of their respective contracts.

