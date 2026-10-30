'Mad respect!' - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry hails 'perfect' Harry Kane after historic Ballon d'Or victory

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Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Harry Kane following the striker's historic Ballon d'Or triumph, labelling him the perfect example of a complete player. The legendary forward also commended Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after he was recognised with the Socrates award for his off-pitch endeavours.

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Recognition for English duo

Henry has voiced his admiration for English duo Kane and Saka following their recent accolades at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Kane took home the most prestigious individual honour in football, while Saka was recognised for his humanitarian work.

Speaking in a recent interview, the legendary French forward expressed his delight at seeing both players rewarded on the global stage. He highlighted Kane's relentless work ethic and Saka's exceptional character as key factors behind their respective triumphs.

Kane the complete player

Henry was particularly glowing in his assessment of Bayern striker Kane, pointing to his remarkable journey from various loan spells early in his career to the pinnacle of world football.

"It was well deserved for Harry Kane. He is the perfect example of work ethic – you can turn to your kids and say, 'look at what happens when you work really hard'," Henry told Betway. "Look at all the teams he played for on loan – Leicester, Millwall, Norwich."

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"He was a pure goalscorer, and look at how he evolved, how he became clever, how he goes into midfield. He defends, he attacks, he drops and takes the ball in between the two centre-backs."

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Football intelligence and humility

Expanding on Kane's tactical development, Henry noted how the England captain reads the game better than most, saying: "He takes goal kicks from a corner realising that Bayern left three people up front. He’s ahead of the game.

"He is a complete player and so the Ballon d’Or was well deserved, and it’s the reward for a hard-working career. You have to have mad respect for that."

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The former Arsenal striker was equally pleased to see Saka win the Socrates award, which acknowledges outstanding solidarity work. Henry praised the winger's emotional acceptance speech and his grounded nature away from the spotlight.

"You saw how emotional he was when he read that letter in his speech – that’s the Bukayo Saka I know," Henry explained. "He’s humble, he has good people around him, his family is outstanding, and his other half is outstanding."

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Setting the standard for club and country

Both Kane and Saka will now return their focus to domestic action with Bayern and Arsenal, respectively. Kane is currently spearheading Bayern's push for Bundesliga glory, while Saka remains a pivotal figure in Arsenal's pursuit of major silverware.

Armed with their new accolades, the England pair will undoubtedly continue to set the highest standard for both their clubs and the national team as the season progresses.