Arsenal keeper Ramsdale aiming to be England No.1 at 2022 World Cup

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has set his sights on the England No.1 shirt for the 2022 World Cup after breaking into the Three Lions squad.

Ramsdale was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad over the summer after Dean Henderson withdrew through injury and was recalled for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has yet to earn a senior cap but after some impressive early displays with the Gunners since his summer move from Sheffield United, Ramsdale believes he is capable of earning a starting spot in Qatar should England secure their place at next year’s tournament.

What did Ramsdale say?

Ramsdale’s late call-up to the England squad was a timely boost after a difficult few months that included an early elimination with England at the U21 Euros in March and relegation with his club Sheffield United, the second season in a row the goalkeeper suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking about his eventful summer, the former AFC Wimbledon loanee told the League One club’s website: “Me and the Mrs were going to go on holiday and go and chill. The next thing you know, I’m in the squad, I’m fully part of it and it was some of the best weeks of my life!”

England, of course, went all the way to the final only to be beaten agonisingly by Italy on penalties at Wembley.

Despite not making it onto the pitch, Ramsdale enjoyed the experience and is ready to establish himself in Southgate’s squad.

“I keep saying it was a great lad’s holiday,” he added. “That’s just the team spirit we had, and we were just a few kicks away from achieving something great.

“It’s just added momentum and hunger to do well in the World Cup and hopefully I can be a part of that again and hopefully that’ll be to do with a starting role.”

Can Ramsdale become England’s No.1?

Ramsdale has started each of Arsenal’s last six Premier League matches after replacing Bernd Leno following Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August, and his early displays have helped Mikel Arteta’s side rebuild their season after a poor start.

However, despite his domestic form, Ramsdale will face intense competition for the England goalkeeper jersey as the Three Lions look ahead towards Qatar 2022.

Jordan Pickford is Southgate’s first choice and has stayed loyal to the 27-year-old even when he has had a run of poor form with Everton.

Burnley’s Nick Pope has seven England caps and will also be looking to compete with Ramsdale and Pickford for a starting spot, while Sam Johnstone is enjoying a strong start to the season with West Brom and will hope promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season will strengthen his claims for a place in the side.

