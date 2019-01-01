Arsenal in talks for another Australian tour

The Gunners could be back Down Under very soon

An Adelaide-based entrepreneur is in negotiations with English side about a potential match in South later this year.

The Advertiser reports that Dean Cosenza has spoken to both the Gunners and the SA government about playing at Adelaide Oval over the off-season.

Early signs are positive from the club, however, the South Australian Tourism Commission is concerned over the fixture possibly taking place in May.

“We’ve been advised Arsenal want to do a post-season tour,’’ Cosenza told The Advertiser.

“We’ve convinced them to come to Adelaide and we need a quick answer [from the government].

“Arsenal is happy to have a chat with them."

The Gunners have never visited South Australia but played friendlies against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers in 2017 with over 160,000 fans turning out across both games.

Arsenal's potential tour comes less than 24 hours after reports Liverpool are also considering taking their pre-season tour Down Under.

After the departure of long-serving coach Arsene Wenger, the Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League and face a fight to secure a return to the UEFA next season.