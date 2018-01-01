Arsenal identify image of suspect that threw bottle at Dele Alli

The club have pinpointed an image of the person they believe threw a bottle at the Spurs midfielder on Wednesday night

Arsenal have identified an image of the individual they suspect threw a plastic bottle at Tottenham star Dele Alli and are working with the Metropolitan Police to apprehend them.

Alli was struck on the head by the projectile, with Spurs leading 2-0 in the 73rd minute of the EFL Cup quarter-final at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police stated on Thursday that no arrests had been made in relation to the incident but it was working with the Gunners on the issue.

Arsenal apologised to Alli in a statement and suggested a lengthy ban could be in store for the offender, who they believe has been identified via CCTV footage.

"We have all been embarrassed by the individual who threw a bottle at Dele Alli during Wednesday night's match against Tottenham Hotspur," the Arsenal release read.

"Behaviour of this type has no place at Emirates Stadium and after analysing CCTV footage, which showed him leaving the stadium after throwing the bottle, we have identified an image of the suspect. We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit.

"We are not responsible for the actions of one individual but send our apologies to Dele Alli and everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for this incident.

"We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."

Alli responded to being struck on the head by the bottle with a '2-0' gesture to the fans and said after the match it made his goal in the victory "a little bit sweeter".

It is understood the England international will not face any punishment from the Football Association for his response and the governing body is unlikely to sanction Arsenal either.

Alli set up Son Heung-min for the opening goal on Wednesday before adding Spurs' second with a nonchalant dink beyond Petr Cech.