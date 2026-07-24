Arsenal are one of the established powers of English and European football. The Gunners are under the spotlight every week, on the pitch and across the media. But if you want to watch every competitive match, you need to know where to look. Broadcast rights are split between different providers depending on the competition. We've broken down exactly which channels matter for Arsenal, so you won't miss a game.

Arsenal FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Gunners’ matches live on TV and livestream?

Getty Images

Watching Arsenal FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, the Premier League rights remain with Sky, with the pay-TV broadcaster showing every match live, either individually or in the simulcast. Arsenal's matches are all covered there too. If you'd rather stream, you can watch every game via Sky Go or the streaming service WOW .

Sign up now Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24.99 euros/month

Sky has also significantly expanded its English portfolio from the 2025/26 season. Alongside the Premier League, it now shows the Carabao Cup live as well. That means any Arsenal appearances in the League Cup are fully covered too.

DAZN holds the exclusive rights to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including all Arsenal games.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Getty Images

For the Champions League, several broadcasters share the rights. Most Arsenal matches are shown live on DAZN. On top of that, Amazon Prime Video shows one selected marquee match every Tuesday, including individual fixtures involving English teams.

A major change will follow from the 2027/28 season, when Paramount+ joins the Champions League coverage and broadcasts the majority of matches. All details on the new rights distribution are available here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, it will also be shown on free-to-air television, as usual. In Germany, ZDF is the regular home of the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday’s Champions League top match exclusively

Arsenal FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

We provide live tickers for numerous Champions League matches and selected Premier League top matches. You can find the live tickers here.

Arsenal FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: the club profile