Arsenal confirm Aubameyang and Odegaard will miss Fulham match

The Gunners will be shorthanded when they welcome the Cottagers to north London, with some key defensive players missing as well

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard are both out for Sunday's Premier League match against Fulham.

Aubameyang is continuing to recover from Malaria, while Odegaard is working his way back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since early April.

The Gunners also provided updates on injured defensive duo David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, who are hoping to return before the end of the season.

"Auba continues to recover after contracting malaria on international duty," Arsenal's official website said on Aubameyang.

"Auba will be unavailable for Sunday’s match and will continue to be supported and assessed by the medical team in the coming days."

On Odegaard the club added: "Right ankle. Martin will be unavailable for Sunday’s match against Fulham, but is hoping to be back in light training next week."

"Kieran sustained ligament damage to his left knee during the match against Liverpool on 3 April," the Gunners said on the left-back.

"Kieran is currently rehabilitating with the medical team and is hoping to be back in full training within three to four weeks."

Finally, on Luiz, the Gunners said: "David is recovering well after the successful small procedure on his right knee and is rehabilitating with the medical team.

"David has started to run, is progressing well and continues to aim to be available in the next few weeks."

Arsenal are facing an uphill battle to qualify for Europe next season via the Premier League, currently sitting nine points behind fifth-place Chelsea.

The Gunners' most likely path to European football next season is through the Europa League, where they've reached the last four.

Arsenal will hope all of their top performers will be fit for their first leg against Villarreal on April 29.

The second leg against former boss Unai Emery's side is set for May 6.

