'Arsenal can get Zaha if they stop messing around' - Ex-Palace boss Allardyce tells Gunners to 'pay the money'

The former Eagles manager believes those at Emirates Stadium will be able to land a top transfer target if they accept that a sizeable fee is required

have been told to “pay the money” and stop “messing around” in their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha, with former manager Sam Allardyce believing that a deal can be done.

The Gunners are continuing to make the Ivory Coast international winger a top target for the summer transfer window.

All efforts from Emirates Stadium to get an agreement in place have so far been rebuffed, with Palace reluctant to part with another prized asset following the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to .

Allardyce, though, believes Arsenal can get their man if they accept that a fee of around £80 million ($100m) is now the going rate for a player of Zaha’s pedigree and ability.

The ex-Eagles boss told talkSPORT of a long-running saga: “Pay the money. Time’s running out and the window is going to shut.

“If Manchester United are having to pay £90m for a centre-half, which is what they’ve been quoted for [Harry] Maguire, then this £70/80m price tag being put on Zaha is well worth it in light of the market we’re operating in today.

“Wilfried is proven at this level and he’d be a massive success at Arsenal. He’s ready, but Arsenal need to stop messing around like they are the minute.”

Allardyce worked with Zaha during his brief stint at Selhurst Park in 2017 and feels the 26-year-old, who previously flopped when making a high-profile switch to Manchester United, is ready to take another step up the ladder.

He added: “Wilfried is in his prime – there’s not too many players like him about.

“Steve [Parish] won’t like me saying this, because I’ve got a lot of respect for the man and for what he’s done for Crystal Palace, but if Wilf doesn’t leave very shortly then he never will.

Article continues below

“He’s ready now to move on now, so Arsenal just need to get the deal done.”

Zaha has netted 35 goals across 180 appearances, while 21 assists have been registered across the last two seasons in Premier League competition.

Arsenal's other targets include 's young full-back Kieran Tierney and starlet Dani Ceballos, expected to join on loan to strengthen the Gunners' midfield options.