Arsenal board 'must decide soon' on next manager says Ljungberg after Manchester City thrashing

The caretaker boss is operating without a proper coaching staff after the backroom team of sacked boss Unai Emery left along with the Spaniard

caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg has told the club’s board they ‘must make a decision’ on their next appointment soon as the team continue to drift deeper into crisis.

The Swede had just watched his team lose meekly 3-0 at home against , leaving him with just one win from his five games in charge.

Ljungberg is operating without a proper coaching staff after the backroom team of sacked boss Unai Emery left along with the Spaniard, and he has not been allowed to make any new appointments during his two-week tenure.

Against City, Arsenal suffered a first-half collapse, conceding three goals by the 40th minute and looking unlikely to lift the gloom that has enveloped the club any time soon.

"I've said to them [the board] they need to make a decision,” Ljungberg told Sky Sports . “We are here to help and the staff are trying to chip in but a decision has to be made so we can have the same resources as other clubs.

“When I say that they say I have to wait and see.”

The champions put Arsenal to the sword early at the Emirates, Kevin de Bruyne scoring twice and setting up a goal for Raheem Sterling as the hosts lost for the fifth time in the league this season.

"It shows the quality Manchester City have in their side,” said Ljungberg. “Kevin de Bruyne showed his quality. We had worked on our structure and we had five against two but they still managed to score.

"They are the champions. I was proud of our boys. When you look at the age of the side that finished it was not an old side.

Article continues below

"I felt we kept the ball OK and played well. But we couldn't get that final spark and when you are 2-0 and 3-0 down early it takes the edge off.

"The players showed spirit but it is hard to play at 3-0 down.

"If you look you see the players and price tags they put in from the bench, we have young kids who we put on. There is a gulf but I am still proud of the boys."