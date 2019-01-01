Arnold's big talk put extra pressure on Socceroos, say Bosnich

The green and gold coach talked a big game leading into the Asian Cup and it ultimately back fired

Former Socceroo Mark Bosnich believes Graham Arnold put extra pressure on Australia at the Asian Cup by talking up his side too much.

Prior to the tournament, which the Socceroos exited at the quarter-final stage, Arnold backed the green and gold to win every game and even suggested his team would play a style similar to Liverpool's.

Australia ultimately struggled to find their feet in the UAE however as they failed to score in three of their five games and lost to Jordan and the UAE.

While Arnold has only been in charge for a few months, Bosnich suggested the coach talked too big a game leading up to the Asian Cup and has been made to pay the price.

"What he says to his players behind closed doors is his business, no problems whatsoever," Bosnich said on Fox Sports.

"But when you come out before the match in the day before press conference saying things like 'We’re going to dominate', 'We’re going to do this to them'... if I was the opposition manager...I’d be sticking that up on the wall for the players - that gives you extra motivation.

"You don’t need to give an edge to the opposition.

"We don’t need to hear that. Australian people, in my opinion, don’t appreciate that kind of stuff and especially when you haven’t got the best of sides.

"Even if you have got the best of sides you should be playing it down like we see ala Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

"You’ve got to be smart, especially when you’re playing in Asia. The Asian Football Confederation, in general, is very conservative and they don’t like that either. That really ruffles their feathers.

"Saying, 'We’ve got seven games and are going to win all seven’, ‘We’re going to play like Liverpool’, those type of things you don’t need to [say], you put extra pressure on yourself and your team by doing that."

Having promised so much, Arnold was left to backtrack after the Socceroos Asian Cup exit and said he was 'very proud' of his team for achieving as much as they did.

"The style that we expect to play takes time,” Arnold said.

"You’ve got to remember I’ve been in charge only for four months, I’ve only had eight games with these boys. The style is completely different to what they’ve ever played.

"I’m very, very proud of this group of players. They gave their all and that’s all I can ask."