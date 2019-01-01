Arnold interested in Hibernian job - report

The green and gold coach has been linked to a shock move

After the Socceroos were sent packing from the 2019 Asian Cup, coach Graham Arnold is reportedly interested in a return to club football with Scottish side Hibernian.

According to ESPN, the Australian coach has shown interest in succeeding current Hibs boss Neil Lennon, who has been suspended by the club and faces an uncertain future.

While Lennon is yet to be sacked, all signs point to his eventual dismissal with Arnold now a seemingly surprise candidate to replace him.

Arnold has only been in charge of the Socceroos for four months and could only get Australia to the quarter-finals at the Asian Cup after a 1-0 loss to hosts UAE on Saturday morning (AEDT).

His official national team focus now turns to the Olyroos with Arnold insisting his style of play will take time to implement with the green and gold, but a return to club management could now well be on the cards.

Hibernian are home to three Socceroos at the moment in the form of Jamie Maclaren, Martin Boyle and Mark Milligan.

Arnold is well known in Scotland of late too after causing controversy with his decision to call up Celtic star Tom Rogic prior to the Old Firm Derby.

Though winning plenty of silverware in the A-League, Arnold's one brief taste of overseas management saw him take the reins of Japanese side Vegalta Sendai - where he failed to win any of his six games in charge.