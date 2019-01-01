Arnold denies rumours linking him with Hibernian

The green and gold manager has popped up to deny speculation he is leaving the national team

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has taken the unusual step to publicly release a statement denying links with the coaching role at Hibernian.

Reports emerged on Monday suggesting Arnold was interested in returning to club football with the Scottish Premier League side after Australia bombed out of the Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage .

Hibernian is the home of three current Socceroos - skipper Mark Milligan, Jamie Maclaren and Martin Boyle - and currently is without a manager after Neil Lennon's departure.

However, the former Sydney FC tactician quashed the rumours in a statement via the FFA on Thursday, saying his journey as green and gold manager had only just begun.

"I am surprised to learn of the speculation. We have just started a great four-year journey with the Socceroos and the Australian under-23 national team," Arnold said.



"I saw a lot of growth in our team and many individuals at the AFC Asian Cup and while we were disappointed not to go further in the competition I am extremely proud of our players and staff."

Arnold is currently on leave but will return to Australia shortly to prepare the nation's under-23's for March's AFC championship qualifiers in Cambodia - with the main tournament being held in Thailand next January.

His focus will then switch to the senior team's World Cup qualification campaign for the 2022 Qatar tournament.