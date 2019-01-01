Rogic suspension could force Socceroos system change

With their playmaker suspended for the sudden death final, a new tactic could be employed in his absence

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold had admitted the suspension of star midfielder Tom Rogic could force him to change the team's system for Saturday's (AEDT) Asian Cup quarter-final against hosts UAE.

The Celtic playmaker's 20th minute yellow card in Australia's penalty shootout victory over Uzbekistan was his second booking of the tournament - earning a one-match ban.

It appeared to be a harsh decision with the Australian's studs coming down on his opponent's foot while completing a pass to a green and gold teammate.

Arnold agreed their was no malice in Rogic's actions and said the team could adopt a difference shape as they look to qualify for the last four.

"The yellow card was a bit harsh because Tommy had no intent. These things happen. We have the options and I can change the system if we need to," Arnold said.

"We'll look at how UAE play, we'll analyse them tomorrow and, like I said, we've got plenty of options with different systems with these players that we can use.

Article continues below

"I could change the system and play with two strikers, two number nines, we could play with a diamond midfield. We've got plenty of options."

Massimo Luongo could slot straight into Rogic's role, or could go in alongside Mark Milligan and allow Jackson Irvine to push forward.

There is also the option of bringing in Mathew Leckie, who impressed hugely off the bench against the Uzbeks, and moving Chris Ikonomidis into the central role he played in the pre-tournament friendly against Oman.