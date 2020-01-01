Armand Traore looking forward to the future after ending Turkish nightmare

The defender has had a forgettable experience with Caykur Rizespor but is now ready to move on....

Senegalese left-back Armand Traore is all set to reinvigorate his career after a nightmarish time in with Caykur Rizespor.

The academy graduate signed for the Turkish Super Lig outfit in July 2018 on a two-year-contract. However, he ended up leaving the club without making a single league appearance.

He was also embroiled in a tiff with the club and was ultimately released this year.

Traore made his professional debut for Arsenal in 2006 and was part of the Gunners' squad till 2011. He played alongside illustrious teammates like Gilberto Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and more during his time in North London.

He had loan stints at Portsmouth and in between before signing permanently for Queens Park in 2011.

"My time at arsenal was great. I was coached by two legends of the game Arsene Wenger and Steve Bould. My dream came true when I signed professional at the age of 17 and went on a great cup run at a young age where we notably beat 6-3 at Anfield," he told Goal.

"I got to play in the and train with absolutely amazing players. I got to ply for Portsmouth in the Premier League and the was involved in a great European game against at Fratton park. Juventus was an amazing experience although it was slightly marred by off field family issues. Overall it was nothing but good memories."

The left-back impressed for and subsequently for before he embarked on his Turkish adventure.

However, he alleges that he was led to Turkey on false promises. In a recent interview with Talk Sport, Traore revealed that he went to Turkey after being promised a transfer to , only for his agent to force a deal with Caykur Rizespor.

"My manager brought me to transfer to Fenerbahçe, but I was transferred to Rizespor. I thought that it is a new adventure and of course, I can experience it. However, as a result, it was a complete disaster."

Though he made an appearance for the side in the Turkish Cup, the stint soon turned sour. Traore says he was not paid by the club for months and when he took legal action, the club demoted him to the junior side and banned him from leaving the club to visit his family.

He was finally able to negotiate a mutual termination of his contract before joining on a short-term contract earlier this year. Now, the 30-year-old is looking to reignite his career.

"After a nightmare time in Turkey, I am just looking to enjoy playing football again. I am 30 years old, so I do believe I have a few years before I will need to eventually stop. But the main objective is to find somewhere I can enjoy playing again," he told Goal .

It has been a tough period for the left-back but the fighter that he is, Traore wants to enjoy football again and is not ready to bow down yet.