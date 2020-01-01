Arigoni welcomes Chelsea & Barcelona transfer talk despite stick from Grasshoppers team-mates

The highly rated full-back is said to be attracting interest from sides across Europe, and he admits to being flattered by the mounting speculation

Allan Arigoni has welcomed reports of and casting admiring glances in his direction, but admits the transfer talk has seen him become a figure of fun for his Grasshoppers team-mates.

At 21 years of age, the highly rated full-back is starting to attract interest from across Europe.

He has starred in the Swiss second tier this season, with five assists registered in 19 appearances.

Creative defenders are all the rage in modern football, with the likes of star Trent Alexander-Arnold raising the bar.

Arigoni could be given the chance to prove himself at a higher level, with suitors said to have emerged in the Premier League and .

The promising youngster, who is currently tied to a contract through to 2022, is flattered to learn that he is registering on radars at Stamford Bridge and Camp Nou.

Arigoni told Corriere Del Ticino of the Chelsea and Barca talk: “It’s nice to know that such big teams are watching me.

“But I’m focusing on Grasshoppers, the recovery of the championship, the trip to Chiasso. My focus is there.

“One thing I can say anyway - as the news came out, my team-mates started making fun of me, both in the locker room and on the field.

“But I certainly don’t let it go to my head. I remain a person with my feet on the ground.

“I keep my path tight. And I think of Grasshoppers. What will happen next? Well, I can’t predict it.”

It would come as some surprise if Chelsea were to make an official approach for Arigoni as they already have Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James as options at right-back.

For now, acquiring another frontman remains the top priority for Frank Lampard.

The Blues boss has said amid ongoing talk of interest in striker Edinson Cavani: “I think there’s choice [in the transfer market], but it’s not the ideal window, history has proven that.

“I think it’s about trying to get the choice right of the player we can bring in considering what’s available.

“The club know, and the games are showing, my thoughts on that. So we’ll have to see how that goes between now and the end of the window.”