Aribo: Rangers midfielder reacts after opening season account

The Nigeria international is pleased with his goalscoring performance against Callum Davidson’s men at Ibrox Stadium

midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed his delight after opening his Scottish Premiership 2020-21 season account in his side’s victory over St. Johnstone on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net after Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent had given the Gers a comfortable lead.

Aribo powered home his effort in the 49th minute leaving goalkeeper Elliott Parish no chance.

The result ensured Steven Gerrard’s men extended their winning run to three games, after securing victories against and St. Mirren.

Aribo has taken to the social media to share his feelings on his goal and the impressive form of the Ibrox Stadium outfit.

“Back to back wins, happy to get off the mark for the season,” Aribo posted on Instagram.

Aribo, who delivered blistering performances during Rangers pre-season games, has been replicating the effort in the campaign.

The midfielder joined the Ibrox Stadium outfit last summer after leaving Charlton Athletic and has continued to turn heads.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the international scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions to win the Gers’ Young Player of the Season.

Aribo started his career with Kinetic Academy before joining Staines Town, where he shone, winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

His impressive showings earned him a move to Charlton Athletic in 2015 and spent four years with the side before leaving for .

Aribo is gradually becoming a key member of the Nigeria national team, having made his debut against in October 2019.

The midfielder has now played four times and scored two goals for the three-time African champions and will hope to continue his eye-catching performances for Rangers to boost his regular call-up to the Super Eagles.