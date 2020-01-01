Aribo on target as Rangers advance to Scottish Cup quarter-finals

The Nigerian midfielder inspired the Gers to secure victory in Saturday's outing with his second-half effort

Joe Aribo was among the goals as defeated Academical 4-1 in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday.

With the score tied at 1-1, the 23-year-old midfielder gave Steve Gerrard's men a crucial lead in the 68th minute as they booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The international was in action from start to finish for Rangers and the effort took his tally to seven goals across all competitions in his debut season in .

On Wednesday, Aribo will be looking to help Rangers stretch their four-game winning run when they visit for a Scottish Premiership fixture.

More teams

They are second in the league table with 60 points after 24 matches, seven points behind leaders .