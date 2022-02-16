'Are we making it up as we go along?' - Rashford claps back at talk of Ronaldo-Man Utd split

Marcus Rashford has rubbished claims of a split within the Manchester United squad over Cristiano Ronaldo's role within the dressing room, stating that pundits are "looking for divides" to pick over amid the club's continued mixed form.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this term since the Portuguese made his homecoming to Old Trafford at the start of the campaign, with the latter increasingly cutting an isolated figure under the Ralf Rangnick era at the Theatre of Dreams.

Amid speculation over his unsatisfaction with his role, media reports have suggested this week that he has attempted to impose himself further upon the club's leadership, angering Rashford and captain Harry Maguire - but now the England star has moved to shoot such reports down.

What has been said?

Responding to a post on Twitter by SportBild journalist Christian Falk claiming that the domestic contingent at Carrington are "irritated" with Ronaldo's moves within the changing room, Rashford sought to shut down such claims.

"Are we just making it up as we go along now then?," the forward replied, retweeting the original missive.

"Please stop looking for divides," he further added.

Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. https://t.co/gVwQuYMwx4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 16, 2022

Man Utd steady ship amid form turmoil

Rashford's post comes in the wake of a crucial midweek win for United, who ran out 2-0 victors over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League to raise the winter spirits at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Goals from Ronaldo - ending his longest drought for a decade - and Bruno Fernandes ensured Rangnick's men came out on top against the 10-man Seagulls.

Next up is a trip to old rivals Leeds United, before the Red Devils finally make their return to European competition with a Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Further reading