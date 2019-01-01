Archie Thompson to continue his playing career with Spanish club Racing Murcia

The ex-A-League star has made the surprise move to the south-eastern Spanish region

Melbourne Victory legend Archie Thompson will continue his playing career in after signing a deal with Racing Murcia.

The 40-year-old striker, who most recently played for Victoria NPL2 side Murray United, announced on social media that he has penned a guest stint contract with the Spanish club - with their Australian coach Strati Xynas helping get the deal over the line.

Racing Murcia are currently in the fifth tier of Spanish football, in the Autonomicas league of their region, and are aiming to be in the top division within five years.

Thompson revealed the lure of playing in Spain was the drive to make the move and he is hoping to open up pathways for Australians to move overseas.

"Very grateful to @genova_world@genova_international and the universe for this amazing opportunity to live out a childhood dream and play in Spain," Thompson posted on Instagram.

"I'll be partnering up with another Australian and good friend @strati_xynas for a guest stint @racingmurciafc.

"This club has huge ambition to be playing in Laliga within the next 4 years and to share the journey is a real honour for myself but more importantly giving opportunities and pathways here in for young players to create their own football journeys."

Thompson still holds the record for most goals scored in an international match, with his 13 strikes for the Socceroos in 2002 helping the team to a 31-0 win against American Samoa in a World Cup qualifier.

After making a name for himself for NSL clubs Gippsland Falcons, Carlton and Marconi Stallions, Thompson earned a move to 's Lierse in 2001, where he scored 28 goals across four years.

He returned to Australia in 2005 to compete for Melbourne Victory in the inaugural A-League season, where he won three championships and scored 90 goals during an 11-year stint.

Thompson hit five goals in the 2007 A-League grand final to steer Melbourne Victory to a 6-0 thrashing of rivals Adelaide United and secure their first championship.

He is third Australian to sign in Spain in the past week with Haris Stamboulidis joining Segunda Club club Extremadura and George Stamoulis linking up with the reserves team of La Liga side .