UAE Arabian Gulf League: Dodo, Fabio Lima and Kalifa Al Hammadi amongst contenders for best player award for March

The nominations for the best awards for the month of March were announced by the UAE Arabian Gulf League in the categories of best player, best goalkeeper, and best coach.

The Nominations

For the best player award Khorfakkan midfielder Dodo, Al Wasl midfielder Fabio Lima, Paul-José M'Poku of Al Wahda, Al Ain forward Kodjo Laba, and Al Jazira defender Kalifa Al Hammadi are the contenders.

Dodo scored thrice in March and was instrumental in propelling Khorfakkan to the 10th spot, keeping them away from the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Lima has also scored three goals and his most notable performance came against Ajman when he scored a brace in a 4-2 comeback win.

Paul-Jose M'Poku was also in a rich vein of form and played a key role in Al Wahda's two wins against Al Dhafra and title contenders Al Jazira.

Laba was shortlisted for his four goals for Al Ain and Hammadi is also in the race for being a defensive stalwart for Al Jazira.

In the best goalkeeper category, league leader's shot-stopper Fahad Al Dhanhani will be competing for the award against Al Ain’s Khalid Eisa and Al Wahda’s Mohammed Al Shamsi.

Whereas, Shabab Al Ahli coach Mahdi Ali is vying for the best coach award as he led his team to a 12-game unbeaten run. Bani Yas manager Daniel Isaila is giving stiff competition as he guided his troops to the top of the table with a historic 48 points on board. Al Ain coach Pedro Emanuel is also in the running for the individual prize.

How to vote?

The voting has opened on Monday at noon on the Arabian Gulf League website and mobile app and the lines will remain open for the next 72 hours. The winners will be announced on the social media platforms of the Arabian Gulf League.