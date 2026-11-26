Share Follow GOAL on Google

Anthony Gordon ended his month-long goal drought with a clinical brace as Barcelona defeated Sabah FK in the Champions League at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Having now scored six goals across two Champions League visits to Azerbaijan, the England forward joked he might need to relocate there while admitting he should have claimed a hat-trick.

Advertisement

Gordon ends goal drought with clinical brace in Baku

Anthony Gordon fired two goals to help Barcelona justify their status as heavy favourites with a commanding Champions League victory over Sabah FK at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Having won the starting spot on the left wing ahead of Karim Adeyemi since arriving last summer, the England international finally added end product to his high-intensity pressing by striking in the 30th and 50th minutes—capitalising on rebounds from goalkeeper Pokatilov on both occasions while seeing another effort disallowed after a VAR review.

Having last scored for Barcelona against Alaves on October 31, Gordon joked about his remarkable affinity for Azerbaijan after netting four times there for Newcastle United against Qarabag last season. "Maybe at some point in my life I need to move here! I've been very successful here, and yeah, great game today. Obviously two goals, so I'm happy, but potentially could have had a hat-trick, so still a lot of work to do," Gordon told Stan.

Missing a hat-trick and overcoming a gruelling journey

Asked after full-time whether six goals in two seasons made him the "King of Baku", Gordon played down the title while ruing a missed left-footed chance for a treble. He also praised Barcelona's collective focus after a long trip away from home.

"I wouldn't say that, but it's a very special place for me. I should have scored a hat-trick, but I missed that one with my left foot. I'm very happy," he explained. Reflecting on the squad's display, Gordon added: "I think it was very good because, like I said, it's really difficult to travel. We came here two days ago to come away from family and have this kind of experience, but Azerbaijan is a beautiful place."

Advertisement Advertisement

Chasing Harry Kane's English Champions League benchmark

Gordon's double lifted his tally to three goals in five Champions League appearances this season, having also netted against Galatasaray. Across his career, he now boasts 13 goals in his first 23 Champions League proper outings—a record among English players surpassed only by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who scored 18 in his first 23 appearances.

Related Topics

Before making way for Raphinha in the 76th minute, Gordon registered five shots (three on target), an 84% pass completion rate and two ball recoveries as Barcelona blew Sabah away with three goals inside 10 second-half minutes.

Fresh and ready for Deportivo test on Sunday

Having been rested during Barcelona's previous outing against Villarreal, Gordon looked sharp throughout his 76-minute run-out in Baku.

Advertisement

With his confidence restored in front of goal, the winger is expected to retain his starting place when Barcelona return to La Liga action against Deportivo this Sunday.