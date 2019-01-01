Ante Milicic to be announced as caretaker Matildas coach - report

The former Socceroo will lead the team on a temporary basis

Ante Milicic will lead the Matildas at June's Women's World Cup with his announcement as interim coach imminent.

The 44-year-old replacement for sacked manager Alen Stajcic will guide the team until the conclusion of the World Cup in Paris, according to a report in The Australian.

It's understood Milicic will stand aside after the tournament as Football Federation Australia begin the search for a full-time coach - which will most likely be a female.

Milicic is believed to be the preferred candidate ahead of a female European coach, a male US manager and former Brisbane Roar assistant Ross Aloisi.

He is currently in charge of the men's Australian under 20 team and has been an employee of the FFA since being appointed as Socceroos assistant to Ange Postecoglou in 2014.

The coaching role at A-League franchise South West Sydney has been mentioned as a possible future destination for Milicic, with their competition entrance set for 2020.

Milicic's debut in the Matildas will come in the Australia-based Cup of Nations tournament later this month in matches against Argentina, New Zealand and South Korea.