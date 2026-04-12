Another racism scandal: Spanish club chairman harasses his Muslim players with pork

Spanish football is reeling from a fresh scandal that has sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing the president of fourth-tier club CD Colonia chasing his Muslim players with Iberian pork in an incident described as “racist and humiliating”.

The timing could not be worse: Spanish football is already under scrutiny after several racist incidents in recent weeks.

The clip quickly sparked outrage.

In the clip, which club president Xavi Puvis initially shared on social media before deleting it, he first promotes an Iberian pork product intended as gifts for the upcoming match, then chases his Muslim players while shouting, “Eat pork.”

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Bufis initially defended the stunt as “humorous”, but the backlash from fans and media forced the club to remove the clip.

A controversial justification

In a three-minute follow-up video, Bouffis insisted the incident was “just a joke misinterpreted” and said, “We were trying to have some fun, but some people used it to attack the club. I did not mean to offend any religion or individual.”

Many felt the stunt had “crossed the line of humour” and showed scant respect for human and sporting values.

A history of controversy

Bovis, 39, has cultivated a reputation for controversy since becoming club president.

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In 2019 he briefly renamed another club he led the “Flat Earth Club” and has been a vocal opponent of Covid-19 vaccines.

After a league match, he confronted a referee, declaring: “Did you come here just to earn €300? I’ll pay you three times that amount!” The outburst earned him a two-year ban and a €3,500 fine, later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Resignation under pressure

Under mounting criticism, Bovis officially resigned as club president on 1 April but stayed on the board of directors. Founded in 1945, Colonia Moscardo is one of Madrid’s historic clubs and is currently fighting to stay in the Segunda Federación.

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An eventful finale to a colourful career

In a farewell video, he said he was leaving football behind to become a shepherd, grow tomatoes and tend sheep, thanking everyone who had backed him at the club.

To date, the Spanish Football Federation has yet to issue an official statement, despite growing calls for a swift investigation and firm action against any racist behaviour that tarnishes the sport’s image.