Pirlo 'absolutely not worried' by inconsistent Juventus but admits 'we need more concentration'

The Italian champions have drawn five Serie A games already this season, but their manager is staying calm in the face of an underwhelming start

Andrea Pirlo is not worried by ' inconsistent form that has so far defined his first season as coach.

The Juve and legend saw his side held to a 1-1 draw by Benevento on Saturday, leaving the defending champions six points behind leaders Milan.

That gap would be just two points if not for the four Juve have dropped from winning positions in the 2020-21 campaign, Benevento coming from behind to force them to settle for their fifth draw from nine league games.

It is a much better picture in the for Juve, with the Bianconeri already sure of their qualification for the last 16 ahead of Wednesday's clash with .

With the derby with on the horizon after their European commitments, Pirlo is under no illusion as to what Juve need in order to gain ground on Milan.

"After Benevento, I said that we need more concentration and desire to bring home the points, even when we are ahead in the games," he told a press conference. "We've spoken about it and we are all aware of it.

"I'm absolutely not worried. In Benevento it was our game to win but we weren't good at closing it out and then they managed to do that well, this can happen. We've analysed the match and we will try to improve.

"We must face all the matches in the same way, both in Europe and in Italy. I would have preferred a little more consistency, but it's normal that it takes a little more time to achieve it. The players know what they must and want to do.

"When you win, everything is fine; when you don't, problems arise that may not even exist. We are working well to improve."

Paulo Dybala, who is yet to score in the league this season and has been the subject of continued criticism, is not expected to feature against Dynamo.

"I don't think we'll see a trident attack tomorrow, Morata will probably play, whilst Dybala will prepare for the derby on Saturday," added Pirlo.

One player who has impressed this season is midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey endured a difficult first season with Juve after joining from in 2019. He scored three goals in Serie A, provided one assist and created 20 chances.

He has yet to find the net in the league this term but already has an assist to his name and has created 10 chances. His per-90 minutes average for chances created of 2.67 is second only to Dejan Kulusevski (2.89).

Pirlo said: "I have to say that Ramsey was a great find for me and he can still improve. For me and for the team he is very important."