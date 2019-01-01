Andre Gomes leaves hospital after horror ankle injury to start road to recovery at Everton

The Portugal international midfielder, who has undergone surgery on an injury picked up against Spurs, has been released from medical care

midfielder Andre Gomes has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery on his badly dislocated ankle.

The international suffered a horrific injury during a Premier League outing against on Sunday.

Having been pressured by Heung-min Son and challenged by Serge Aurier, Gomes saw his ankle give way beneath him.

He was left writhing in agony on the Goodison Park turf, with the extent of his injury leaving team-mates and opponents visibly shocked.

Son, who was shown a red card that is now being appealed by Spurs, was left in tears when he realised what had happened to a fellow professional.

It will be a long road back to full fitness for Gomes, but he is starting down that path.

The 26-year-old has been forced under the knife, with Everton announcing on Monday that they expect him to make a full recovery, and he has now been discharged from medical care.

A message posted on ’s official Twitter account read: “Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of our medical team.”

🙌 | Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of our medical team. #EFC @aftgomes 💙 pic.twitter.com/C7stlFguTo — Everton (@Everton) November 5, 2019

It remains unclear how long Gomes will be sidelined for, however, Everton are confident that he can be nursed back to full health and into their starting XI.

The Toffees said in a statement when confirming an operation for the Portuguese: “Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well.

“The Portugal international, who sustained the injury in yesterday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur, will now spend some time recovering in hospital, before returning to USM Finch Farm to start his rehabilitation under the guidance of the club’s medical staff.

“The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

“On behalf of Andre, the club would like to thank all Everton supporters and members of the wider football family for the overwhelming messages of support we have received since yesterday’s match.”

Gomes joined Everton on a permanent basis over the summer, with the option taken up to turn a productive loan spell into a £22 million ($28m) transfer.