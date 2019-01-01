Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa: Villarreal sign Fulham midfielder on loan

The Cameroon international will play for the Yellow Submarine in the 2019-20 season

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has completed a season-long loan move from to club .

The 23-year-old midfielder becomes the second African to leave the London club this summer, after Jean Michael Seri's temporary switch to Galatasaray.

The Spanish top-flight outfit have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Anguissa moved to last summer from but struggled to impress at Craven Cottage, as the club dropped to the Championship.

He made 22 Premier League appearances for Fulham in the 2018-19 season and he was also part of the squad which featured at the 2019 in , where they bowed out in the Round of 16.

Good luck at @VillarrealCF, Frank 🤝 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 26, 2019

Anguissa is expected to link up with compatriot Karl Toko Ekambi in Javier Calleja's team at their pre-season training base in .