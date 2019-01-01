Andre Ayew backed to reach double-figures before January

Swansea boss Steve Cooper speaks on the form of the Ghana captain

manager Steve Cooper has backed striker Andre Ayew to hit double figures in goals by end of the year.

With four more matches to end 2019, the 29-year-old has seven goals in all competitions to his name.

Five of the strikes have come in the Championship, the remaining two coming in the League Cup.

“Andre has been brilliant in every way, shape or form,” Cooper said as reported by his club's official website .

“He has seven goals now, so he could easily get to double figures over the Christmas period.

“We know he has the ability, he can be as good as anyone in the league and he can play at a higher level.

“But the fact he is showing the commitment and work-rate he is, means it is rubbing off on everybody.

“It is certainly motivating me to see a player so committed to what we are doing."

Ayew's latest effort came in a 1-1 draw with in the Championship on Wednesday.

“I thought he was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch last night, and that is expected because he is at that level," Cooper added.

“But he is in a good place, he is in good form and when you see that last night, when he plays like a player who is really enjoying what we are doing and desperate to help us pick up more points.

“He has set an example, without any shadow of a doubt."

The attacker is back with Swansea after a season-long loan at Turkish giants last term.

