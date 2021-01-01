Andonovski names 23-player USWNT roster for April friendlies at France and Sweden

Of the players named, 21 were on the roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, which the U.S. won by defeating Canada, Brazil and Argentina

U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 23-player roster for the team's upcoming friendlies at Sweden and France.

The roster was light on surprises, with Andonovski naming a strong team as the USWNT continues preparations for the Olympics this summer.

The USWNT will face Sweden in Stockholm on April 10 before taking on France in Le Havre on April 13.

What was said?

“I give our larger pool of players credit for always making selections difficult, but this group going to Europe has shown consistent quality in their performances as well as in their abilities to contribute to the overall chemistry of the team,” Andonovski said in a federation release.

“We still have much evaluation to do from trainings, international matches, NWSL matches and overseas club matches before selecting the Olympic team, but I’m really looking forward to these two games for what adversity they will bring.

"The exciting thing is that I know our players have the talent and mentality to meet those adversities with a great energy and overcome them.”

The bigger picture

There were few surprises on the roster as Andonovski begins to zero in on an 18-player squad to bring to Tokyo for the Olympics this summer.

Sam Mewis returns to the team after missing last month's SheBelieves Cup due to injury, but Tobin Heath is still recovering from an ankle injury and misses out.

At goalkeeper, Andonovski has again omitted longtime backup Ashlyn Harris, with Jane Campbell appearing to be his current choice to deputize for starter Alyssa Naeher.

Other notable omissions are defenders Casey Krueger and Ali Krieger, as well as midfielders Jaelin Howell and Andi Sullivan.

Full USWNT roster (club team; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 5), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 67)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 2/0), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG; 65/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 28/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 109/24), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 134/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 6/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 182/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 51/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 108/20), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 91/20), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG; 51/14), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA; 3/1), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 21/4), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG; 70/21)

FORWARDS: Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 299/124), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 173/108), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG; 142/60), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 173/57), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 33/10)