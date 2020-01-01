Anam Imo scores first goal of the season in Rosengard victory over Djurgarden

The Nigerian forward got her name on the scoresheet for the first time during the 2020 season

Anam Imo found the back of the net for the first time in the Swedish Damallsvenskan this season as Rosengard secured a 3-0 victory over Djurgarden at IP on Sunday.

The international was a huge success last term having contributed five goals in 17 appearances to help Jonas Eidevall's side to reclaim the Damallsvenskan title on her debut season.

The Super Falcons striker has featured in 13 games for the champions but made her only start against Pitea on August 2.

With plenty of attacking options, manager Eidevall, whose team has enjoyed a fine start to their title defense, handed the Nigerian her second start of the season against Djurgarden.

Rosengard made a fine start to the tie but failed to find the net as they were held in the first half by the visitors, who started Linda Motlhalo and Portia Boakye.

After the restart, the hosts broke the resilence of Djargarden as Anna Anvegard opened the scoring for the holders just three minutes into the second half of the encounter.

Imo came close to scoring the second goal of the match in the 53rd minute but finally found a breakthrough to score her first goal of the season and double the lead for the hosts three minutes later.

Rosengard maintained their dominance and Glodis Perla Viggosdottir netted the third six minutes from time to guarantee the victory.

Imo, who scored her first goal of the season in 11th appearance for Rosengard, was in action for 86 minutes before she was replaced by Beatrice Persson.

On their parts, midfielder Motlhalo and forward Boakye were in action for the duration but could not help Pierre Fondin's team avoid their first defeat in five consecutive matches.

The result saw hosts Rosengard open a three-point lead at the top of the log with 35 points from 14 matches, while visitors Djurgarden are eighth with 16 points from the same number of games.

In their next fixtures, Rosengard will face sixth-placed KIF Orebro on September 13, while Djurgarden host last season runners up Goteborg and Swedish-born Nigerian Evelyn Ijeh on the same day.