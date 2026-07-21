Money stands between Maghreb de Fès and their pursuit of Youssef En-Nesyri. The Al-Ittihad striker has been in talks over a return to the club where his career began, but a financial obstacle is blocking any move this summer.

Al-Ittihad, according to previous reports, are reshaping their attack ahead of the new season. Their management want to find En-Nesyri a suitable exit while also chasing a new striker to sharpen the frontline.

Abdelhak El Marrakchi, a member of the council of elders at Maghreb de Fès, confirmed that talks with Al-Ittihad are already under way. The player's hefty salary, he admitted, is the biggest barrier to getting the deal done.

"Negotiations have already taken place to sign Youssef En-Nesyri from Al-Ittihad, but up to this moment the salary the player receives stands as an obstacle to the deal, and we cannot pay his salary that he earns in the Roshn League," El Marrakchi told the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

A cut in wages could change everything. The Moroccan official suggested that if En-Nesyri agrees to give up part of what he earns in the Saudi league, the door to a return to Maghreb de Fès would swing open.

En-Nesyri joined Al-Ittihad in January 2026 from Turkey's Fenerbahçe, arriving amid high hopes that he would bolster the team's attack. His spell in Jeddah never lived up to those expectations, and the club's management are now weighing up his future before the new season begins.

He featured in 18 matches across various competitions during his time at Al-Ittihad, scoring 8 goals and providing one assist.