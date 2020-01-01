Amrabat: Galatasaray’s five-goal thriller against Real Madrid one of my best wins

The Morocco international has recalled a memorable match that took place in Istanbul seven years ago

Nordin Amrabat said 's 3-2 win over in the quarter-final of the 2013-14 season remains one of his best results.

The Al Nassr forward played in the elite European competition seven years ago before moving to the Middle East in 2018.

After a 3-0 loss to the Spanish giants at the Santiago Bernabeu, Galatasaray almost forced a comeback in Istanbul but settled for a 3-2 win, and they were eliminated with a 5-3 aggregate result.

Amrabat came off the bench as a second-half substitute to inspire the Lions' to a three-goal lead with his assist opening the floodgates at the Turk Telekom Stadium after a goalless draw.

When quizzed about his favourite moment in football, the 32-year-old told Sport360; “I think the 2013 Champions League quarter-final 3-2 win with Galatasaray against Real Madrid was one of the best wins in my life."

Since moving to Al Nassr in 2018, the former and Malaga attacker has established himself as a key player for the Global, and he has pointed out the ties between and as a factor for his quick adaptation.

“We [Moroccans] adapt fast here [in Saudi Arabia]. The Moroccans are doing well here, and we love the country. It’s good to be here because the Saudis respect us, and we respect them back," he added.

“The fans’ support is fantastic and unbelievable. We sometimes fly to other cities and the fans are already waiting for us at the airport and hotel. Sometimes in away games, there are more Al Nassr fans than the home team.

“I think the SPL is one of the biggest leagues in Asia because of the fans. The Saudi fans love football, and they always come to the stadium. Another reason is that clubs can now have seven foreign players [in their squad].”

So far this season, Amrabat has scored two goals in 18 league matches fo Al Nassr who are placed second in the Saudi Professional League.