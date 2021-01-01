Amr Warda rejoins PAOK Thessaloniki from Volos FC

After three months at the Panthessaliko Stadium, the Egypt international has returned to Pablo Garcia’s squad

Greek side Thessaloniki have announced the re-signing of international winger Amr Warda on a permanent deal from Volos FC.

Following his inability to get first-team action with the White-Blacks, the 27-year-old was sent on a year loan at the Panthessaliko Stadium.

However, he has been recalled to PAOK after just three months due to his impressive form under manager Angel Lopez. At Volos, he scored two goals, provided one assist in 10 games as they sit sixth in the Greek top-flight log.

More teams

In a statement published on club’s website, Paok confirmed the return of the quick forward who they feel will proffer solutions to the team’s worries.

“After about five months in the NPS Volos, Amr Warda returns to Toumba and is immediately made available to the technical staff,” a statement from the club read.

“The Egyptian midfielder in 10 games with the Magnesia team scored two goals and one assist, being one of the top [players] and is now ready to offer solutions with his quality.”

For his own part, the academy graduate took to social media to confirm his return, while promising to help the team.

“Ι'm back and ready to help. Let's do it! #PaokFamily #AlwaysTogether,” he wrote on Instagram.

This development has watered down reports in the Egyptian media that Warda would be heading to his boyhood club as coach Pitso Mosimane aims to reinforce his midfield.

In his first stint at PAOK, the winger featured in just 36 encounters across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists. Nevertheless, he was part of the White-Blacks’ squad that lifted the Greek Cup in the 2016-2017 season.



In the 2019-20 season, however, he featured for Michalis Grigoriou’s AEL Football at the Alcazar Stadium, where he played in 22 league games and accounted for six goals.

Article continues below

His best loan spell was at Atromitos where he scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions in the 2017-18 campaign.

PAOK are third in the Super League table after garnering 28 points from 13 games so far – eight points adrift of leaders Olympiacos.

Warda is likely to feature for Pablo Garcia’s men when they visit the Peristeri Stadium for Thursday’s league clash versus relegation-threatened Atromitos.