Real Madrid face a complex disciplinary challenge ahead of their upcoming home fixture against Bayern Munich on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Los Blancos go into the match at risk of losing six players for the return leg, scheduled at the Allianz Arena in Munich, should they receive further yellow cards, in accordance with UEFA regulations.

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The list of players at risk of suspension due to accumulated cards includes: Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Dean Hooysen and Álvaro Carreras.

Mbappé joined his teammates in the “danger zone” after picking up a booking in the second leg of the round of 16 against Manchester City.

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa hopes to overcome this problem and emerge with minimal losses, particularly given the absence of several of his star players through injury.