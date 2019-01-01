Amine Harit and Salif Sane score in Schalke 04's victory against RB Leipzig

The African stars delivered impressive performances to help the Royal Blues extend their winning streak at Red Bull Arena

Amine Harit and Salif Sane were on the scoresheet in 04’s 3-1 away win against RasenBallsport Leipzig in Saturday’s game.

After victories against Paderborn and 05, the African stars helped the Royal Blues extend their winning run to three games at Red Bull Arena.

Sane, who was making his fourth league start of the season, ignited the goals surge in the 29th minute after he was set up by Omar Mascarell.

Moments before the half-time break, international Harit doubled the lead from the penalty spot for his fourth goal in six league games.

The second half saw Schalke continue with their domination and deservedly increased their lead in the 58th minute through Rabbi Matondo after an assist from Harit.

Emil Forsberg then scored a consolation for the home team six minutes before the end of the encounter.

Sane featured for the duration of the game while Harit was replaced in the 69th minute by Daniel Caligiuri.

Anglo-Nigerian Ademola Lookman made his second appearance for since his summer switch from , replacing Diego Demme at the hour mark.

Mali international Amadou Haidara was on parade from start to finish but could not prevent his side from the defeat.

The victory helped Schalke move to second spot in the league table after garnering 13 points from six games.

Harit and Sane will hope to maintain their fine form in front of goal in their next league game against Koln on October 5.