Aminata Diallo charged for arranging aggravated attack on former PSG team-mate Kheira Hamraoui

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain and France midfielder Aminata Diallo has been charged for aggravated attack on her former team-mate Kheira Hamraoui.

Hamraoui attacked by men wielding metal bar in November

Diallo arrested but released at the time

She was re-arrested on Friday and subsequently charged

WHAT HAPPENED? It was headline news at the back end of last year when Diallo was detained for an attack on Hamraoui. The assault was carried out by men in masks carrying a metal bar on a dark street.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diallo was eventually released in November but she was arrested again on Friday morning before being charged with aggravated attack, prosecutors confirmed. The men involved in the attack implicated Diallo as organising the attack on her former team-mate in an attempt to replace her in the PSG team.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Prior to being charged earlier this week, Diallo's lawyer Mourad Battikh reiterated that his client was innocent but he has not commented following the charge on Friday.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO & HAMRAOUI: Both players' careers have been severely damaged by the incident. Diallo retired from football this summer after her contract expired while Hamraoui has rarely been involved for PSG and is unhappy with her lack of game time.