Goal.com
Live
Al Hilal v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Amidst the crowd’s chants… a refereeing expert settles the debate over the validity of Diaby’s sending-off

Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
Al Ittihad
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
M. Diaby
Saudi Arabia
France

Did the French star deserve to be sent off?

Amidst a tense atmosphere filled with the fans’ chants, a refereeing expert stepped in to analyse the footage of French winger Moussa Diaby’s sending-off during the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm match, putting an end to the controversy surrounding the decision.

The expert provided a detailed explanation of the moment of contact with the Al-Hazm player, clarifying the reasons behind the referee’s decision to issue a red card and the extent to which the decision complied with the rules adopted by FIFA, in an attempt to calm the atmosphere and explain the facts to fans and followers.

In the 34th minute of the first half, Diaby was sent off after fouling an Al-Hazm player, with the French winger striking his opponent below the stomach. Read the details

As Diaby left the pitch, the Al-Ittihad stands erupted with shouts and whistles of disapproval, directed at both the player’s behaviour and the referee’s decision.

Commenting on the matter, Egyptian refereeing expert Mohamed Kamal “Risha” told the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah: “The referee’s decision to send off Moussa Diaby was correct, as he deliberately kicked the Al-Hazm player in a dangerous manner, which warrants a red card.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

This is the third time Diaby has been sent off while playing for Al-Ittihad; he previously received his first red card against Al-Nassr last season, before being sent off against Al-Riyadh this season and then against Al-Hazm.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting