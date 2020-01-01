Amer wants to prove there's life after JDT

Defender Amir Saidin is now back in the Super League, having just joined Petaling Jaya City for the 2020 season.

Former Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and JDT II midfielder Amer Saidin is determined to show that he can still shine, after departing the Southern Tigers.

After leaving the Harimau Muda programme, he joined the JDT set-up in 2015, but was demoted to its reserve team beginning in 2017.

But the defender is now back in the , having joined Petaling Jaya (PJ) City for the 2020 season.

"Everyone knows just how good the facilities at JDT are, so now I have to keep on striving on my own for the sake of my career. It's not a huge problem however, because I've gone through the same process at Harimau Muda. It's now like the early stages of my career, when I had to make sacrifices.

"There were fans asking me which club I was playing for, maybe because I was playing in the Premier League, instead of in the top tier.

"With the influx of younger players who are showing potential, it's getting more challenging to secure a contract with a Super League team, so it is the right platform for me to try to revive my career and confidence, after having spent three seasons in the second tier," said the 28-year old player.

Amer is hoping that the acquaintances he has on the team will assist his adaptation process.

"City feature a number of new faces this season and the younger players have their own qualities that can help us be competitive in the Super League, although we may be viewed as the underdogs.

"The presence of Safee (former teammate at JDT Safee Sali) and Gurusamy (former Harimau Muda player K. Gurusamy has persuaded me to join the club because we've played together, so I'm really hoping that I can regain my previous form," said the centre back in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

