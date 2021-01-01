'Amad reminds me of Mahrez' - Shaw eager to see Man Utd winger make a first-team impact

The 18-year-old made his senior debut in the Europa League, with his new team-mate drawing comparisons with the Man City star

Amad Diallo reminds Luke Shaw of Riyad Mahrez, with the Manchester United defender stating that he is relishing the chance to see his team-mate in regular action sooner rather than later.

The 18-year-old officially made the move to Old Trafford from Atalanta last month after agreeing a deal in principle last autumn, as a key youth recruit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

He made his senior debut this week as a second-half substitute in United's Europa League drubbing of Real Sociedad and Shaw has opened up on his hopes to see more of the winger soon, including comparisons with a Premier League title-winning rival.

What has Shaw said?

"It was interesting because Harry [Maguire] said to me the other day that he reminds him of Mahrez, when he was at Leicester," the left-back told Sky Sports News .

"[He's] really quick, skillful, [has] agility, can turn, great skills. I'd probably agree with Harry, he does remind me of Mahrez, even the way Mahrez plays now.

"I've seen the sort of qualities that he has, that he's shown in training. Mahrez is a quality player so hopefully if he's any good like him, it will be great for United."

What can fans expect from Diallo?

Having enjoyed a brief cameo against Sociedad now, expectation will turn as to when Diallo might get a run in the senior side, and Shaw has whetted the appetite with more glowing praise for the Ivory Coast-born midfielder.

"He's still so young, but he's coming to training and you can tell he's got confidence," he added. "You can tell by the way he plays; his first touch is brilliant, the way he takes the ball, he drives at players, he's got great skill.

Article continues below

"Of course, he's still got a long way to go but you can tell already that he's going to be one for the future.

"I'm sure he's not far away from getting a first-team appearance but he's a wonderful talent and a wonderful player. I'm sure the fans are looking forward to seeing him on the pitch soon."

Further reading