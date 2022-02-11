Alonso reveals what really happened in Lampard row during Chelsea's draw at West Brom in September 2020

Marcos Alonso has finally revealed what happened during his four-month exile from Frank Lampard's Chelsea team after a dramatic half-time row at West Brom broke their relationship.

The 31-year-old was left out of the last 20 matches of Lampard's reign after he was hauled off at half-time with the Blues 3-0 down against West Brom in September 2020.

Lampard refused to comment on the incident in any detail last season, stating only that 'he doesn't hold grudges', but Alonso has now finally decided to shed light on an untold story from within Chelsea circles.

What has Alonso said?

"I watched the game upstairs and, with five minutes to go, they [West Brom security] told me I cannot be here so I went downstairs to the changing room," the Spain international told GOAL from Chelsea's training camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of Saturday's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

"Then when the referee blew the whistle I went to the coach before the team got back. It was not with any bad intention that I wanted to leave but I had a shower at half-time already, I had a shower upstairs and then I just went.

"I was not happy, of course, with how the game went and everything but it was not any intention to do that. I spoke to my team-mates straight after.

"If someone felt offended or something, everyone was OK. There was the story out there, but it was nothing like this.

"The manager didn't take it well but I explained everything that happened. He thought I left before the end of the game but I told him no.

"There was some medical staff in the changing room who can provide the right information [to what happened]. It's gone, of course."

What's next for Alonso?

Thomas Tuchel brought Alonso back into the fold after he arrived to replace Lampard following the former Blues midfielder's dismissal in January last year.

Alonso admits that he opted to turn down offers to leave during his exile in the hope that his journey with the west London club would continue.

"I was out for a while but then I was back, I scored and we won the derby [against Tottenham]. It's not over. I signed a long contract here to stay for a long time. Chelsea is the most important club in my career. I want to give back all the chances they put in me. That's my only target.

"There will be good moments, there will be bad moments, there will be managers coming in and out. My contract is with Chelsea and I serve the club.

"I have always had interest from other clubs but, to be honest, it was never my intention to leave. I wanted to fight for my position. I know what I can give to the team and until the club tells me something else then that will always be my target.

"I am happy to be here to achieve these kinds of trophies. I am looking forward to Saturday to try to make history and continue making the fans happy and ourselves also."

The Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday will be another opportunity to add to his trophy cabinet.

Having already won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup at Chelsea, he can win the Club World Cup and Carabao Cup to get a clean sweep of trophies available to the Blues during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

After the season is up, he will have one year left on his contract and added that he could attempt to emulate Cesar Azpilicueta and remain at the club beyond his current deal.

Article continues below

He said: "Why not [stay longer]? For me, I still have another year-and-a-half on my contract. I’m not thinking further than Saturday at the moment.

"It’s a question I don’t know the answer to and it doesn’t just depend on what I want. But I will always try to give 100 per cent and always focus on the next game. I am very happy here so why not?"

Further reading